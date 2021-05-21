Up in smoke: Okanagan lab offering free cannabis analysis

Send this page to someone via email

A fully accredited laboratory in the Okanagan is offering to test any strain of cannabis for free.

Kelowna’s Supra Research and Development will provide a full pot profile for anyone who sends them a sample.

“Everybody knows about THC,” Rob O’Brien, CEO of Supra Research and Development, told Global News.

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

But THC is just one of about 100 cannabinoids found in pot, according to O’Brien.

“Cannabinoids are chemical compounds within the cannabis plant that provide the medicinal and other effects produced by cannabis,” said O’Brien.

And if you’ve ever wondered what exactly your pot profile is, SupraRnD labs is offering to break it down for free.

All you have to do to take advantage of the limited-time promotion is send the lab your marijuana sample.

“We currently measure 17 different cannabinoids,” O’Brien explained.

“What we are offering is to test all of those 17, to throw light on the idea that cannabis quality is more about things than just THC.”

O’Brien wants people to know exactly what they’re smoking and why it makes them feel the way it does.

But he says because the federal government has prohibited the marketing of cannabis, most consumers aren’t informed about anything other than THC content.

“There’s a lot of other cannabinoids out there that have biological effects,” O’Brien said. “It would be very interesting to see how those are in products because we don’t see that at this point in time,”

SupraRnD is marketing the free testing to smaller boutique pot producers that don’t have access to their own labs, unlike larger corporations.

The idea is that goodwill will go a long way to gain business down the road.

However, O’Brien adds anyone can take advantage of the free cannabinoid analysis.

SupraRnD’s promotion was to last until the end of May but O’Brien says he thinks the company will now extend it.

One cannabis store manager in Kelowna said there certainly would be interest in people wondering what their cannabis is comprised of.

Another in West Kelowna concurred, stating that testing is a good idea.

“For people’s information, to show whether or not those (labelled) THC quantities are accurate, I think it could be really cool,” said Marcus Weber of SpiritLeaf.

SupraRnD also provides testing for fish oils, grapes and wine and natural health products, among other items.

In 2018, it studied if wildfire smoke tainted grapes while they were still on the vine.

The study did a deep dive and can be found here.