Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - California wildfires threaten Santa Barbara homes, workplaces

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

White House partners with popular dating apps to incentivize COVID-19 vaccines

By Zeke Miller The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2021 9:33 pm
Click to play video: 'White House, dating sites join forces to promote COVID-19 vaccines' White House, dating sites join forces to promote COVID-19 vaccines
WATCH ABOVE: White House, dating sites join forces to promote COVID-19 vaccines

The White House is pushing a new reason to swipe right: vaccination badges and “super swipes” for people who’ve gotten their COVID-19 shots.

The Biden administration said Friday it’s teaming up with dating apps to showcase the benefits of getting a shot.

Read more: Dating online during COVID-19: Do’s and don’ts of pandemic cyberdating

Apps like Hinge, Tinder, Match and Bumble are offering special incentives to people who roll up their sleeves, including badges showing vaccination status and free access to premium content. BLK and Chispa will boost profiles of those who are vaccinated, to make them more visible to potential matches. And OKCupid will even let users filter out potential partners based on whether they’ve gotten a vaccine.

The White House says the apps will also direct users to learn how to get vaccinated, including connecting them with educational materials and information on how to find the nearest vaccination site. The administration pointed to research from OKCupid that found those who were already or were planning to get vaccinated received 14 per cent more matches on the app.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“We have finally found the one thing that makes us more attractive — a vaccination,” said White House COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt.

Click to play video: 'How COVID-19 has changed dating' How COVID-19 has changed dating
How COVID-19 has changed dating – Feb 14, 2021

Beware: Like a would-be date’s professed height or age, there is no way to verify the vaccination status of the dating app users.

The administration is stepping up its efforts to sustain demand for COVID-19 shots as President Joe Biden looks to meet his goal of delivering at least one dose to 70 per cent of adult Americans by July 4. The nation is now at 60.5 per cent.

Other promotional efforts include free rides to and from vaccination sites from ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft, corporate giveaways and state lotteries that offer potential cash prizes to lucky vaccinated individuals.

Incentives have helped the rate of first vaccinations tick up from a low of about 551,000 per day to more than 630,000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagDating tagTinder tagDating Apps tagBumble tagHinge tagOkCupid tagPandemic Dating tagcoronavirus dating tagdating during covid tagdating covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers