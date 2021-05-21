Search continues for missing Calgary man who disappeared while hiking

Send this page to someone via email

The desperate family of Stanley Stooshinoff is waiting anxiously for good news after the 68-year-old disappeared Wednesday.

He was last seen by his wife at their northeast Calgary home Wednesday morning as he headed out on a day hike to the Sandy Mcnabb camping area.

His deserted car parked at the trailhead has been the only trace of him so far.

View image in full screen Search area near Turner Valley. Courtesy: Global one chopper

Staff Sgt. Laura Akitt said RCMP resources along with Calgary police efforts have all been deployed.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve had ATVs from Turner Valley here the whole time and we engaged the RCMP drone. We have the Calgary police mounted unit coming out to assist and alpine helicopters,” Akitt said.

“The response from emergency departments has been amazing and unbelievable we couldn’t have done as much without all that support.”

Trails in that area are covered in snow. Search and rescue crews have already covered nearly 200 square kilometers.

View image in full screen Area where Stooshinoff’s car was located. Courtesy: Global one chopper

“We are dealing with a large time frame. He was last seen at 11 a.m. Wednesday and we didn’t get a call until 10 later that night,” Akitt said. “He is familiar with the area, but his level of hiking and confidence, I do not know.”

RCMP said the weather has hampered efforts, but crews remain optimistic.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know from past experience, areas are problematic for those who aren’t familiar with this area and have a tendency to get lost,” Akitt said. “We search high-probability areas and then branch out from there.”

Stooshinoff was last seen wearing jeans and a plaid long-sleeve shirt. It’s believed he was either wearing shoes or hiking boots and was carrying a camo backpack. Police say he was also wearing a round medallion made from deer antler with a tin cross on it.

“Within his vehicle we located additional clothing and we are hopeful he had a spring or fall jacket he grabbed,” Akitt said.

His photo is posted in the area and crews are hoping others embarking on the trail will keep a lookout to bring him home safely.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.