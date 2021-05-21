SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Alberta confirms 732 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, 177 people in ICU because of coronavirus

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted May 21, 2021 5:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Hinshaw asks Albertans to ‘get vaccinated, stay safe and please keep following the rules’ ahead of long weekend' Hinshaw asks Albertans to ‘get vaccinated, stay safe and please keep following the rules’ ahead of long weekend
Dr. Deena Hinshaw is urging Albertans to be safe as the COVID-19 pandemic continues over the May long weekend.

Alberta Health said Friday it has identified an additional 732 confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the province’s active case total to 16,577.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 638 people across the province receiving care in hospital because of the novel coronavirus. Of those people, 177 were in the ICU.

Read more: Hinshaw urges caution ahead of May long weekend — what can Albertans do?

As of Friday, 2,401,932 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Alberta.

Premier Jason Kenney tweeted that a record number of vaccine doses had been administered on Thursday. Between Alberta Health Services sites and pharmacies, more than 76,000 doses were administered.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were confirmed to Alberta Health over the past 24 hours. A woman in her 80s in the Central zone and a man in his 60s in the Calgary zone have died. Both cases included comorbidities.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 quarantine period being changed for vaccinated Albertans' COVID-19 quarantine period being changed for vaccinated Albertans
COVID-19 quarantine period being changed for vaccinated Albertans

As of Friday, there were 7,532 active cases of COVID-19 in the Calgary zone, 3,966 active cases in the Edmonton zone, 2,507 active cases in the North zone, 1,726 active cases in the Central zone and 837 active cases in the South zone.

There were seven active cases not linked to a specific zone.

To date, 223,011 Albertans have contracted COVID-19 and 204,270 people have recovered from the illness.

