COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 2 more deaths and 173 new cases

The Saskatchewan government announced two more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday and 173 new cases, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 45,310 cases, of which 9,820 are variants of concern.

One death was reported in the far northeast zone in the 70 to 79 age group and one in the northwest zone in the 80 plus age group.

As for new COVID-19 cases, four are in the far northwest, two are in the far northeast, 24 are in the northwest, 13 are in the north central, one is in the northeast, 34 are in Saskatoon, six are in the central-west, 25 are in the central-east, 30 are in Regina, three are in the southwest, six are in the south-central and 18 are in the southeast.

The province says seven new cases are pending residence information.

There have been 43,010 recoveries from the virus and 1,776 cases are considered active.

The province says 132 people remain in hospital, with 107 people receiving inpatient care and 25 people in intensive care. Fourteen people are in the ICU are in Regina and nine are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 162 — 13.2 new cases per 100,000.

The province says 3,331 COVID-19 tests were processed on Thursday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 837,028.

An additional 10,347 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the province’s last report Thursday, bringing the total number of administered vaccines to 630,583.

The province says 75 per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69 per cent of those aged 30 and older and 61 per cent of those aged 18 and older have received their first dose.

The province said residents aged 12 and older should receive their first dose by the end of May.

