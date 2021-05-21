SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

6 COVID-19 deaths recorded in Ottawa ahead of long weekend

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 2:09 pm
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 68 coronavirus cases and six deaths related to COVID-19 on the Friday before the Victoria Day long weekend. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 68 coronavirus cases and six deaths related to COVID-19 on the Friday before the Victoria Day long weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa’s overall COVID-19 levels appear to be on the decline but the death toll continues to rise in the pandemic locally.

Ottawa Public Health reported an increase of 68 new COVID-19 cases on Friday with active cases dipping below 1,000.

The city’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate dipped back down to 5.5 per cent between May 14 and May 20 after briefly ticking up to 6.0 per cent earlier this week.

Read more: Ontario can only have ‘good summer’ if COVID-19 vaccines continue, some measures remain, officials say

The local health unit also reported six new deaths related to COVID-19, raising the total number of people who have died in connection with the pandemic in Ottawa to 545.

On the vaccine front, Ottawa has now administered more than 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, covering roughly 55 per cent of the eligible adult population as of Friday.

OPH says 73.1 per cent of adults aged 50-59 have now received at least one dose of the vaccine with nearly half of those in the 40-49 cohort having gotten a shot.

Trending Stories

Some 36,474 people in the city are considered fully vaccinated with both shots, or four per cent of the eligible population.

Read more: Officials promise plan for Ottawa residents without 2nd vaccine dose booked

There are 53 Ottawa residents in hospital with COVID-19 as of Friday, 15 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

There are currently 24 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, including two affecting workplaces in the health and service sectors.

