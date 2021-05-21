No charges laid against man accused of hurling anti-Asian slurs at B.C. drive-thru

Send this page to someone via email

Criminal charges are not being recommended against a man accused of using anti-Asian slurs at a Burger King drive-thru, according to Richmond RCMP.

Earlier this month, police appealed to the public for information to help identify a man alleged to have yelled at a family in an SUV at the drive-thru window of a Burger King in Ironwood Plaza on May 1.

A bystander intervened, police said at the time, asking the man to leave, and the suspect began hurling anti-Asian slurs at him.

Police learned of the incident after a video of the interaction began circulating on social media.

Police said Friday that the matter was settled through an alternate measure agreed upon by the victim and the accused. RCMP did not disclose the nature of the alternate measure due to privacy concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

2:10 Hidden Hate: The rise of anti-Asian racism in B.C. Hidden Hate: The rise of anti-Asian racism in B.C – Apr 24, 2021

“Hate incident investigations can be very complex, and video evidence, although often very compelling, does not always speak to the totality of the situation,” Richmond RCMP Cpl. Ian Henderson said in a statement.

According to the province, alternative measures can be used for less serious offences. In such cases, the accused, who usually has no criminal history, can accept responsibility for the crime and make amends without going to court.

— With files from Amy Judd