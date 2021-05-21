Winnipeg mayor calls out provincial COVID-19 response as Manitoba premier asks feds for help

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba is asking the federal government for dozens of health-care workers to help fight rising COVID-19 numbers.

Premier Brian Pallister said he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday morning and asked for up to 50 critical care nurses and 20 respiratory therapists.

He is also seeking up to 50 contact tracers from Statistics Canada.

“This is going to be, we hope, a temporary thing and a short-term thing, but the sooner we get a little bit of backup help here the better,” Pallister said.

Pallister said officials from the two levels of government have been discussing the issue for about a week and the prime minister was supportive of the idea.

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman also had a meeting with Trudeau Friday.

During a press conference to discuss the meeting, the mayor called out the province’s handling of the pandemic.

“I’m disappointed that, once again in the third wave, we’re in a position in which the provincial government is reacting to higher case counts instead of taking the proactive measures weeks ago that I and others, including doctors, had been calling for,” said Bowman.

“This isn’t the time to tinker with public health orders. We need strong proactive leadership and we’ve needed it for some time.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This isn't the time to tinker with public health orders. We need strong proactive leadership and we've needed it for some time."

The mayor reiterated calls to increase fines for people who break public health orders, including a $100,000 fine for people who organize rallies against public health rules.

He also said non-essential retail businesses should be closed. Stores are allowed to remain open at 10 per cent capacity.

Manitoba is in the grip of the third wave of the pandemic and is seeing record numbers of new cases and patients in intensive care.

There were 596 new COVID-19 cases reported in Manitoba Friday — the province’s second-highest-ever daily COVID-19 case count. The highest at 603 was reported Thursday.

In response, the Progressive Conservative government tightened restrictions for the fourth time in the past month by banning virtually all social gatherings, even outdoors.

Meanwhile, officials say all Indigenous people in Manitoba can start booking an appointment for a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine on May 24.

Dr. Marcia Anderson, who’s the public health lead for First Nations, says First Nations people have made up 40 to 60 per cent of the admissions to intensive care during the second and third waves.

The demand for intensive care in Manitoba has risen so sharply, three patients were sent to Thunder Bay, Ont., this week to free up beds.

Manitoba has also had the highest per capita rate of new COVID-19 infections in the country in recent days.

Since March 2020, 1,019 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died and 46,916 people have contracted the virus. Of the province’s deaths, 709 have been reported in the Winnipeg Health region.

–With files from Shane Gibson and Elisha Dacey

