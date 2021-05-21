Quebec’s new COVID-19 cases back above 700 as hospitalizations fall again

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 752 new cases and nine additional deaths Friday as the province opened COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination sites to children aged 12 to 17 in Montreal.

The most recent information shows that none of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours and they were retroactively added to the growing tally.

The vaccination campaign saw another 110,513 doses given for a total of more than 4.7 million. The government is also urging adults who haven’t booked their shots to do so before appointments open to teens across Quebec next week.

READ MORE: Quebec wants to offer teens first vaccination dose by end of June

The number of hospitalizations linked to the novel coronavirus dropped again for the seventh day in a row. There are 437 patients, a decrease of 23 from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Of them, 106 are in intensive care units, a drop of one.

Authorities say 33,373 tests were administered Wednesday, the latest day for which that information is available.

The case count now stands at 366,394. The health crisis has killed 11,075 Quebecers to date.

Recoveries, meanwhile, now top 348,000.