SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Quebec’s new COVID-19 cases back above 700 as hospitalizations fall again

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 21, 2021 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Dubé outlines vaccination plan for Quebecers aged 12 to 17' COVID-19: Dubé outlines vaccination plan for Quebecers aged 12 to 17
During a news conference on Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé outlined how and when COVID-19 vaccines will be administered starting later this month for kids aged 12 to 17, calling the initiative “good news” in the fight against the pandemic. He added that the goal is to offer the first dose to teenagers by the end of June and hopefully give the booster before students return to class in the fall.

Quebec is reporting 752 new cases and nine additional deaths Friday as the province opened COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination sites to children aged 12 to 17 in Montreal.

The most recent information shows that none of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours and they were retroactively added to the growing tally.

The vaccination campaign saw another 110,513 doses given for a total of more than 4.7 million. The government is also urging adults who haven’t booked their shots to do so before appointments open to teens across Quebec next week.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Quebec wants to offer teens first vaccination dose by end of June

The number of hospitalizations linked to the novel coronavirus dropped again for the seventh day in a row. There are 437 patients, a decrease of 23 from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Of them, 106 are in intensive care units, a drop of one.

Authorities say 33,373 tests were administered Wednesday, the latest day for which that information is available.

The case count now stands at 366,394. The health crisis has killed 11,075 Quebecers to date.

Recoveries, meanwhile, now top 348,000.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagQuebec coronavirus tagQuebec COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers