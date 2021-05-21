New Brunswick set to provide COVID-19 update Friday

New Brunswick is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Friday after reporting seven new cases the day before.
Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be participating.
The update is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. AT.
As of Thursday, New Brunswick has 117 active reported cases and six patients hospitalized with the disease in the province, including two in intensive care.
Meanwhile, the province says more than 50 per cent of New Brunswickers over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The province also announced that all provincial parks and campgrounds are opening this Friday.
