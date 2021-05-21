SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
Sports

Rays to face Blue Jays on the road

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2021 3:23 am

Tampa Bay Rays (26-19, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (23-19, fourth in the AL East)

Dunedin; Friday, 7:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.36 ERA, .87 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Blue Jays: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays travel to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

The Blue Jays are 8-6 against the rest of their division. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .318 is fourth in the American League. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with an OBP of .430.

The Rays are 10-8 against AL East Division teams. The Tampa Bay pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.64, Ryan Yarbrough paces the staff with a mark of 4.24.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 1-0. Tim Mayza secured his first victory and Santiago Espinal went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Toronto. Josh Fleming registered his second loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with 21 extra base hits and is slugging .512.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with nine home runs and is slugging .490.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .303 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rays: 8-2, .273 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (undisclosed), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Anthony Castro: (forearm), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), George Springer: (quad), Rowdy Tellez: (hamstring), Joe Panik: (calf), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).

Rays: Michael Wacha: (hamstring), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Luis Patino: (finger), Chris Mazza: (right shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Baseball tagToronto Blue Jays tagMLB tagBlue Jays tagBlue Jays baseball tag

