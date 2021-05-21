COVID-19: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 21

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

Ontario to provide 2nd dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after temporary suspension

Ontario’s top doctor says the province will now allow for second doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be administered.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said the second dose administration will being with those who received their first dose between March 10 and 19.

Shots will begin to be administered the week of May 24, with informed consent. Williams said those who are eligible should contact the provider who administered their first dose to book their appointment.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported 1,890 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Of those:

469 were in Toronto

468 were in Peel Region

165 were in York Region

107 were in Durham Region

70 were in Halton Region

Ontario is reporting 1,890 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The provincial total now stands at 518,980.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,579 as 27 more deaths were recorded.

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, more than 7.7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 158,524 vaccines in the last day, a new daily record for vaccinations. There are 495,757 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 115,799 variant cases, which is up by 1,230 since the previous day, 691 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by seven, and 2,142 P.1 variant cases which is up by 53.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,768 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of one death since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 34 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by three from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 53 active cases among long-term care residents 101 active cases among staff — up by one and unchanged, respectively, in the last day.

