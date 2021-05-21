Police seek suspect tied to garbage can fires set in downtown Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are looking for a man believed to have set a series of garbage can fires across the downtown core earlier this month.

Investigators say several blazes were set on May 6 between 4:20 p.m. and 6:40 p.m., requiring Hamilton Fire to be dispatched to put them out.

It’s believed the man is middle-aged with a medium build and brown shaggy hair. He was wearing a red and white trucker hat, green jacket, and dark cargo pants.

Tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

