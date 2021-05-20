Hamilton police investigate shootings in the east end and Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say they have arrested one person and are seeking two others after two shootings in the city just hours apart on Wednesday night.

In the first incident, a Hamilton man faces multiple charges after a “targeted” shooting in the Gage Park area, according to police.

Investigators say the shooting took place just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday near Cumberland Avenue and Gage Avenue South.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested following a short foot pursuit. A firearm was also recovered.

The man faces seven charges in connection with the shooting, including possession and use of a prohibited weapon.

Meanwhile, Hamilton police say another shooting incident happened just before 10 p.m. on the Mountain near Luscombe and Upper Wellington streets.

Detectives believe several rounds were fired at a house by two suspects while people were in the residence.

The two suspects were last seen fleeing on foot toward Hester Street after the shots.

No injuries have been reported, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.