Crime

Hamilton police investigate shootings in the east end and Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 8:43 am
A man in his late 40s is in custody after Hamilton police responded to calls of a barricaded person in the area of Barton Street and Sherman Avenue early Wednesday. View image in full screen
A man in his late 40s is in custody after Hamilton police responded to calls of a barricaded person in the area of Barton Street and Sherman Avenue early Wednesday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police say they have arrested one person and are seeking two others after two shootings in the city just hours apart on Wednesday night.

In the first incident, a Hamilton man faces multiple charges after a “targeted” shooting in the Gage Park area, according to police.

Investigators say the shooting took place just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday near Cumberland Avenue and Gage Avenue South.

The 23-year-old suspect was arrested following a short foot pursuit. A firearm was also recovered.

Read more: Two sent to hospital, $2 million in damage after three-alarm fire in east Hamilton

The man faces seven charges in connection with the shooting, including possession and use of a prohibited weapon.

Meanwhile, Hamilton police say another shooting incident happened just before 10 p.m. on the Mountain near Luscombe and Upper Wellington streets.

Detectives believe several rounds were fired at a house by two suspects while people were in the residence.

The two suspects were last seen fleeing on foot toward Hester Street after the shots.

No injuries have been reported, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing.

