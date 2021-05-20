SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Abbotsford councillor’s Facebook post invoking Nazi Germany raises eyebrows

By Jordan Armstrong & Simon Little Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 10:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Abbotsford city councillor raises eyebrows with Facebook post' Abbotsford city councillor raises eyebrows with Facebook post
Brenda Falk, a local councillor for the last eight years, finds herself in hot water with some local voters, after posting a message that seems to draw a connection between COVID restrictions and the Nazi regime.

Another Fraser Valley politician is facing controversy over comments posted to social media.

The post, which appeared on the Facebook page of two-term city councillor Brenda Falk, features an image of Sophie Scholl, with the text “since all this started, I have barely worn a swastika at all. Only when I have to, to shop, work, or make others more comfortable.”

Read more: Comparisons of COVID-19 restrictions to Holocaust ‘disrespectful’: Jewish community

Scholl was a German student and anti-Nazi activist who was executed for treason in 1943.

“Wise words for us all,” reads a comment posted with the meme.

Abbotsford councillor’s Facebook post invoking Nazi Germany raises eyebrows - image View image in full screen

“She lived a quiet and peaceful life of strong conviction and was willing to pay the ultimate price for her convictions. How many of us are willing to do the same for our faith.”

Many in Abbotsford have interpreted the post as a comparison of current COVID-19 restrictions with life in Nazi Germany.

Read more: ‘It has to stop’: Outrage over graffiti equating Dr. Bonnie Henry to Auschwitz ‘angel of death’

Several Abbotsford residents Global News spoke with Thursday said they would like to hear an apology from the councillor.

Global News was unable to reach Falk on Thursday.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun declined to condemn the post.

“I understand this is upsetting to some folks in our community,” he said.

“She wasn’t speaking for city council.”

Read more: B.C. school board trustee who shared ‘offensive’ anti-mask meme to step away from duties

Falk is listed as a member of the “End the Lockdowns Caucus” on the website of the Liberty Coalition Canada, a group pushing against COVID-19 restrictions across the country, particularly those related to churches.

Another caucus member is Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, who faced backlash last month after invoking Hitler in a tweet complaining about COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier this month in Abbotsford, school trustee Phil Anderson was forced to apologize over a Facebook that compared COVID-19 mask wearing to slavery.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 conflicts and B.C. business operator’s rights' COVID-19 conflicts and B.C. business operator’s rights
COVID-19 conflicts and B.C. business operator’s rights – Feb 23, 2021
