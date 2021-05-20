Abbotsford councillor’s Facebook post invoking Nazi Germany raises eyebrows

Send this page to someone via email

Another Fraser Valley politician is facing controversy over comments posted to social media.

The post, which appeared on the Facebook page of two-term city councillor Brenda Falk, features an image of Sophie Scholl, with the text “since all this started, I have barely worn a swastika at all. Only when I have to, to shop, work, or make others more comfortable.”

Scholl was a German student and anti-Nazi activist who was executed for treason in 1943.

“Wise words for us all,” reads a comment posted with the meme.

“She lived a quiet and peaceful life of strong conviction and was willing to pay the ultimate price for her convictions. How many of us are willing to do the same for our faith.”

Many in Abbotsford have interpreted the post as a comparison of current COVID-19 restrictions with life in Nazi Germany.

Several Abbotsford residents Global News spoke with Thursday said they would like to hear an apology from the councillor.

Global News was unable to reach Falk on Thursday.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun declined to condemn the post.

“I understand this is upsetting to some folks in our community,” he said.

“She wasn’t speaking for city council.”

Falk is listed as a member of the “End the Lockdowns Caucus” on the website of the Liberty Coalition Canada, a group pushing against COVID-19 restrictions across the country, particularly those related to churches.

Another caucus member is Ontario MPP Randy Hillier, who faced backlash last month after invoking Hitler in a tweet complaining about COVID-19 restrictions.

Earlier this month in Abbotsford, school trustee Phil Anderson was forced to apologize over a Facebook that compared COVID-19 mask wearing to slavery.

