Canada

Wildfires, evacuations continue at Manitoba First Nations

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 5:23 pm
Fire officials are trying to get wildfires under control across the province. View image in full screen
Fire officials are trying to get wildfires under control across the province.

Ongoing wildfires in the Interlake region have caused more than 700 people from Manitoba First Nations to begin evacuating Wednesday night, with help from the Red Cross.

Most of the evacuees have been set up with Winnipeg hotel rooms, with some also headed to Dauphin.

“It’s those with the biggest health concerns that could be impacted by the smoke,” Red Cross spokesman Jason Small told Global News.

“So we’re looking at elders, small children, and people with medical conditions, so those people are identified by the communities as the people that they feel need to be evacuated.”

Read more: Wildfires rage across Manitoba prompting states of emergency, potential evacuations

Communities that have been or are in the process of being evacuated due to the ongoing flames include Lake St. Martin, Misipawistik, Little Saskatchewan, Pinyamootang, Dauphin River, Mis and Skownan First Nations.

According to the province, there were 30 fires burning across Manitoba as of Thursday afternoon, eight of which are considered ‘out of control’.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Wildfire Update – May 19' Manitoba Wildfire Update – May 19
Manitoba Wildfire Update – May 19
