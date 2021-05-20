Over 11,000 COVID vaccinations have been given in Waterloo Region in past 2 days

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, more than 5,000 people received COVID-19 vaccines in the area, according to Waterloo Region’s vaccine distribution task force.

On Thursday, the agency reported that there have now been 265,571 vaccination in the area, 5,754 more than it reported a day earlier.

On Wednesday, it reported that there were 5,565 vaccinations accomplished, which was a drastic increase from Monday when there were less than 1,500 vaccinations completed in the region.

A total of 40.77 per cent of the population has now had at least a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 2.89 per cent have now had two doses.

The latter number has started to increase at a quicker pace of late, as the agency reported there are now 17,047 area residents who have now had two doses, an increase of 313 from Thursday.

While there is good news on the vaccination front, the region seems to be floundering when it comes to curbing new cases.

Waterloo Public Health reported 65 new positive tests for the coronavirus, lifting the total number of cases to 15,476.

This caused the seven-day rolling average number of new cases to rise back up to 63.

In addition, 47 more people have been cleared of the virus.

No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported, leaving the death toll in the region at 255. One of those deaths was announced Wednesday — there have been three this month.

These numbers drive up the active caseload to 491, 15 more than was reported a day earlier.

A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a farm with three cases connected to it, raising the number of active outbreaks to 13.

Thursday’s case count has jumped back above 2,000 after the previous two days saw daily cases under that mark. However, the number of tests processed was higher than the last two days. On Wednesday, 1,588 new cases were recorded with 1,616 on Tuesday, and 2,170 on Monday.

According to Thursday’s report, 607 cases were recorded in Toronto, 528 in Peel Region, 224 in Hamilton, 181 in York Region, and 110 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,552 as 27 more deaths were recorded.

