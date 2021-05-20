Mayor calls for reopening of Kingston schools with dip in local COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson is asking the Ontario government for the regional reopening of schools once it lifts current COVID-19 lockdown measures.

“With COVID cases declining and vaccination rates continuing to rise, I believe now is the right time for the province to look at reopening schools here in Kingston,” Paterson said in a short YouTube video released Thursday.

As of Thursday at 2 p.m., the Kingston region has 63 active cases, with more than 51 per cent of the local population with their first dose of the vaccine.

“Given our current COVID status, many of our local health-care professionals say that it’s safe enough to reopen schools,” the mayor said.

In a statement sent to Global News, KFL&A Public Health says the chief medical officer of health has been in discussions with local medical officers of health in “each region to determine if it is feasible to return to school. Now, public health agencies are waiting for a provincial decision and direction.”

Any changes to school delivery will be communicated by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, the local health unit said.

The current stay-at-home order has been extended to June 2, but it’s still unclear how the province will reopen when that day comes. The province has announced that it will not be using the previous colour-coded system.

Paterson’s statement came the day after Ontario’s Attorney General said cabinet was looking at other options besides a regional reopening approach.

“The minister of health has suggested that we’re going to be moving away from the regionalization approach,” Silvia Jones said.

Kingston’s mayor added that remote learning has put a “huge strain” on children, parents and teachers alike, and he’s asking that the province consider allowing regions like Kingston to reopen at least its school systems come early June.

“Opening schools may not be the right choice in other parts of the province where case rates are higher, but it is the right choice here,” he said.

–With a file from Global News’ Ryan Rocca