COVID-19: New Brunswick boasts highest percentage of population vaccinated in Maritimes

More than half of New Brunswickers over the age of 12 have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which the province says gives it the distinction of having the highest percentage of its population vaccinated in the Maritimes.

According to the province, more than 350,000 people have rolled up their sleeves for a shot.

Currently, anyone 18 and over can book a vaccination appointment in New Brunswick.

Nova Scotia announced Thursday it was beginning to open vaccinations to people aged between 25 and 29.

And Prince Edward Island is booking for anyone 12 and over.

New Brunswick also reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Six of those cases are either close contacts of previously-reported cases or travel-related. One case in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) is under investigation.

Since Wednesday, six people have recovered and the province now has 117 active cases. Six patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in intensive care. One New Brunswicker is hospitalized outside the province in an intensive care unit.

“As variants continue to be present in our province, everyone must continue to remain vigilant and follow public health guidance, including those who have been vaccinated,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“If you are experiencing any symptoms, I would encourage you to please get tested.”

