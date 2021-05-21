Bored at home? Here are family-friendly backyard games to enjoy this summer

Send this page to someone via email

This upcoming long weekend, as COVID-19 case numbers continue to decline in Canada (for the most part), experts are advising us to do the thing we’ve been recommended to do for the past year and a half: hang out in your backyard.

If you’re looking for some family fun, lifestyle expert Susie Wall recently joined The Morning Show with backyard game recommendations you can enjoy all summer long.

Axe-throwing has gained popularity over the past few years and for those who want to recreate the experience safely, Wall recommends the EastPoint Sports: Axe Throw and Stick ‘Em Lawn Dart Set.

“For everything we’ve been through in the last year — if you want to take out your frustration — this is the game for you,” she says.

Giant-sized games are also hot on the market, such as giant dominoes, bowling sets or beloved game Jenga.

“(It’s) old-school fun, but to have out in the backyard when (you’re) having socially distanced friends over,” Wall says.

Bocce ball is another classic game you can find in both big box and dollar stores, and it can also make for a great present to bring over to a friend’s, she adds.

If you’re looking to cool down from the summer heat, Wall recommends getting an inflatable pool or, if your backyard permits it, a slip ‘n slide.

“(They’re) a great way to have fun with water in the backyard for adults and kids,” she says, adding that Gupgi and Wham-O are both brands that sell these products.

For affordable games, make sure to check out your local dollar store or budget-friendly department store, Wall adds, especially if you don’t want to invest a lot in something that might break.

You can find sets that include five games in one, badminton sets, Solo cups, ping pong balls and velcro dodgeball.

“It’s easy (and) doesn’t really cost a lot,” she says.

And speaking of value, Wall adds, why not grab a spoon and an egg, run around the backyard and make a game of it?

For more family-friendly games you can enjoy in your backyard, watch the full video above.