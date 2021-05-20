How caring for her family, patients has become way of life for Brampton nurse with big heart

Send this page to someone via email

At the Brampton Civic Hospital there is a saying among staff, how “Everybody needs a Mary.”

They are talking about Mary Heinz, a registered nurse with 33 years of experience.

She is one of several medical professionals who have been redeployed because of the pandemic. She told Global News that nothing about her life is remarkable, but if you speak with her colleagues and family, they beg to differ.

“Instead of being average, she taught me how to be great,” said Robert Bouchard, one of the charge nurses at Brampton Civic.

“She’s always smiling, always willing to help anyone,” said Dora Barrie, who also works at the hospital as a clerical associate.

Having spent a few hours shadowing Heinz, a few things are quickly apparent: She walks fast, has a big heart, and under her mask and personal protective equipment, you know she’s smiling.

“I find purpose in what I do, and I enjoy helping other people,” said Heinz.

Her ability to care for others extends far beyond the walls of a hospital. While work is busy, so is life at home. Heinz and her husband never had children, but every room in their house is full.

In 2010, Helen, Heinz’s widowed mother-in-law, came to live with them. A few years later, Heinz’s now-95-year-old grandma, Phyllis, also moved in, after she broke her arm.

“They all landed on our doorstep,” said Heinz. “Having all these elderly at home, it’s like having kids.”

And that wasn’t the end. In 2018, Heinz’s parents joined the gang after her father Sam suffered a stroke and was given a palliative diagnosis. Doctors said they were surprised he survived, and coined him “a walking miracle.” Sadly, not long after, Heinz’s mother Nora was dealt medical challenges of her own as the family learned she had leukemia.

Despite the many medical challenges, the group does their best to have fun together. Nora loves Scrabble, Phyllis loves to read and Sam is known to break out into song.

There’s no question, Heinz is the grounding force, although she is quick to point out she considers her husband to be her guardian angel.

Heinz said she is driven to create a comfortable environment at home.

“As long as no one is suffering, I’m OK,” said Heinz. “I am at peace.”

She also strives to find silver linings out on the front lines, even during a pandemic.

“I feel if I have served one person and they have blessed me, I’ve been paid back so many times.”

So the staff at Brampton Civic seem to be onto something. During times like these, it’s true, everyone needs a Mary in their life.