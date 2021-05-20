Menu

Crime

Hamilton Police search for wanted fugitive

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 1:23 pm
Police looking for fugitive with a history of sex offences. View image in full screen
Police looking for fugitive with a history of sex offences. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton Police are looking for a male fugitive.

Investigators say 47-year-old Timothy Lee Moroz, who also goes by Ryder Moroz, is a high-risk offender with a history of sex offences.

Moroz is known to frequent the Hamilton, Cambridge, London and Thunder Bay area.

Trending Stories

He is wanted on two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of failing to comply with a court order.

Read more: Hamilton police investigate shootings in the east end and Mountain

Anyone who sees him is being asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Scott Yuill by calling 905-546-8911.

