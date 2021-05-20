Hamilton Police search for wanted fugitive

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Police are looking for a male fugitive.

Investigators say 47-year-old Timothy Lee Moroz, who also goes by Ryder Moroz, is a high-risk offender with a history of sex offences.

Moroz is known to frequent the Hamilton, Cambridge, London and Thunder Bay area.

He is wanted on two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of failing to comply with a court order.

Anyone who sees him is being asked to call 911.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Scott Yuill by calling 905-546-8911.