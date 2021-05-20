Menu

Traffic

Dump truck, pickup collide on Parkhill Road in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 11:32 am
Click to play video: 'Dump truck and pickup collide in Peterborough' Dump truck and pickup collide in Peterborough
No serious injuries were reported after a dump truck and pickup truck collided on Parkhill Road at Reid Street in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

No one was seriously hurt following a collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m., emergency crews were called to the collision on Parkhill Road and Reid Street.

Paramedics assessed both drivers but neither was taken to hospital.

Peterborough firefighters stabilized the vehicles and helped with traffic control around the intersection.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

