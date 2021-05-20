Dump truck, pickup collide on Parkhill Road in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

No one was seriously hurt following a collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Around 9 a.m., emergency crews were called to the collision on Parkhill Road and Reid Street.

Paramedics assessed both drivers but neither was taken to hospital.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a t-bone collision at Parkhill Road and Reid Street in Peterborough. @PtboParamedics assessed both drivers. Check back for more information as it becomes available #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/FU4FlnH7Sg — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) May 20, 2021

Peterborough firefighters stabilized the vehicles and helped with traffic control around the intersection.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.