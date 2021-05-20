Dump truck, pickup collide on Parkhill Road in Peterborough

No one was seriously hurt following a collision between a dump truck and a pickup truck in Peterborough on Thursday morning.
Around 9 a.m., emergency crews were called to the collision on Parkhill Road and Reid Street.
Paramedics assessed both drivers but neither was taken to hospital.
Peterborough firefighters stabilized the vehicles and helped with traffic control around the intersection.
Trending Stories
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments