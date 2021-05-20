Menu

Canada

‘Attacked and bitten’: Canada Post asks Winnipeggers to keep dogs away from carriers

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 12:04 pm
Canada Post is asking Winnipeggers to keep their dogs away from mail carriers. View image in full screen
Canada Post is asking Winnipeggers to keep their dogs away from mail carriers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Canada Post is asking Winnipeggers to keep their dogs away from mail carriers, even if their pets are good girls and boys.

Canada Post says roughly 36 per cent of the homes they deliver to across the country have dogs, and with more people working from home during the pandemic, they’re asking homeowners to keep their pups indoors when carriers come by.

Read more: Mail delivery to West Kelowna community mailboxes temporarily halted because of ‘dog poop’

“Dog incidents can range from encounters with threatening dogs to being attacked and bitten,” Canada Post said in a release Thursday.

“As much as we love our canine pets, they are protective of their home and their family, and it’s impossible for delivery agents to know how any dog will react when they approach your home to deliver the mail.”

Click to play video: 'Delivery stopped to West Kelowna mailboxes because of dog poo' Delivery stopped to West Kelowna mailboxes because of dog poo
Delivery stopped to West Kelowna mailboxes because of dog poo

To help keep carriers safe — both from dog attacks and the risk of COVID-19 — Canada Post is asking Winnipeggers not to open their doors during deliveries or to allow dogs to approach their employees.

The best thing to do, says Canada Post, is ensure dogs are kept in another room at the time of delivery.

Read more: COVID-19: Mail delayed in Kelowna, West Kelowna after positive test at Canada Post delivery centre

“Our delivery agents are also seeing dogs wandering in neighbourhoods, which can cause further anxiety,” reads Canada Post’s release.

“Please make sure your dog is restrained and has no way to roam free.”

Click to play video: 'Canada Post #writeherewritenow campaign' Canada Post #writeherewritenow campaign
Canada Post #writeherewritenow campaign – Feb 26, 2021

 

