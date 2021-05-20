‘Attacked and bitten’: Canada Post asks Winnipeggers to keep dogs away from carriers

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post is asking Winnipeggers to keep their dogs away from mail carriers, even if their pets are good girls and boys.

Canada Post says roughly 36 per cent of the homes they deliver to across the country have dogs, and with more people working from home during the pandemic, they’re asking homeowners to keep their pups indoors when carriers come by.

“Dog incidents can range from encounters with threatening dogs to being attacked and bitten,” Canada Post said in a release Thursday.

“As much as we love our canine pets, they are protective of their home and their family, and it’s impossible for delivery agents to know how any dog will react when they approach your home to deliver the mail.”

To help keep carriers safe — both from dog attacks and the risk of COVID-19 — Canada Post is asking Winnipeggers not to open their doors during deliveries or to allow dogs to approach their employees.

The best thing to do, says Canada Post, is ensure dogs are kept in another room at the time of delivery.

“Our delivery agents are also seeing dogs wandering in neighbourhoods, which can cause further anxiety,” reads Canada Post’s release.

“Please make sure your dog is restrained and has no way to roam free.”

