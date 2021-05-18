COVID-19: Mail delayed in Kelowna, West Kelowna after positive test at Canada Post delivery centre

Send this page to someone via email

Mail delivery for parts of the Central Okanagan was postponed on Tuesday following a positive COVID-19 test at a Canada Post facility.

In an email to Global News, Canada Post confirmed the positive test at its Okanagan Delivery Centre on Baillie Avenue in Kelowna.

According to Canada Post, an employee tested positive, resulting in the delivery centre being temporarily closed to undergo sanitizing, with all service and delivery expected to resume on Wednesday.

Canada Post says the facility closure affected mail delivery to parts of Kelowna and West Kelowna with the following postal codes: V1W, V1V, V1Y and V4T.

“We have followed the guidance of public health in informing employees, supporting contact tracing and conducting a sanitization of the facility where the employee works,” Canada Post said in the email.

“While at our facility, the employee followed our physical distancing measures and wore personal protective equipment.”

Canada Post added, “we certainly understand that operating during COVID-19 can cause concerns for employees. That’s why, since the beginning, we’ve committed to closely following the advice of public health officials at the national and local level in order to keep the employees and the people they serve safe.”

Canada Post continued, saying “we also work closely with union officials at the local level to address concerns and adapt our approach as guidance evolves. This approach, including other measures, has helped us to keep people safe while maintaining an essential service to Canadians.”

