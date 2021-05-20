Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police search for 2 men after theft of 93-year-old woman’s purse

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 10:32 am
Kingston police are looking for these two men, who allegedly stole the purse of a 93-year-old woman from her walker.
Kingston police are looking for these two men, who allegedly stole the purse of a 93-year-old woman from her walker. Kingston police

Kingston police are looking for two men who allegedly stole from an elderly woman while she was out shopping.

According to police, the morning of May 18, a 93-year-old woman was shopping at a midtown Kingston store when a man approached her and struck up a conversation. While she was talking to the man, another man came by and stole that purse that was hanging from her walker, police say.

Read more: Ottawa police seek suspect in alleged St. Laurent purse theft

The men were then caught by security cameras at two stores purchasing items with her stolen credit and debit cards.

Trending Stories

Kingston police are looking for both men, who may be in their 20s.

Police ask anyone with information to contact police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston Police tagKingston theft tagPurse theft tagkingston police theft tag93-year-old tagtheft kingston police tag93 year old woman theft tagelderly woman purse tagkingston theft elderly woman tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers