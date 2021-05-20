Kingston police search for 2 men after theft of 93-year-old woman’s purse

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for two men who allegedly stole from an elderly woman while she was out shopping.

According to police, the morning of May 18, a 93-year-old woman was shopping at a midtown Kingston store when a man approached her and struck up a conversation. While she was talking to the man, another man came by and stole that purse that was hanging from her walker, police say.

The men were then caught by security cameras at two stores purchasing items with her stolen credit and debit cards.

Kingston police are looking for both men, who may be in their 20s.

Police ask anyone with information to contact police at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.