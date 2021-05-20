Halifax RCMP warns of scam after victim paid for American purebred cat that never came

Send this page to someone via email

The Halifax District RCMP is warning about a cat adoption scam after someone sent a seller money for a cat that never arrived.

On May 17, police were notified that a person in the Cole Harbour area who was trying to adopt a purebred cat from someone in the United States sent the money and later determined it was a scam.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Lisa Croteau said the victim was trying to adopt a Maine Coon cat, a breed known for its large size and shaggy coat. One of those cats can cost upwards of $1,000.

Croteau couldn’t say how much money the victim sent the seller. She said they only received one report of this scam recently, but there have been similar scams in the past.

She said anyone can be the victim of a pet adoption scam.

“Sometimes it could be that it’s a good deal, that the price seems right, or they’re looking for a specific type and there’s one available that they’ve been looking for a long time,” she said.

“But we’re just reminding people that if you’re looking for a pet online, just to make sure it’s from a reputable rescue organization or a registered breeder.”

If the pet isn’t coming from a breeder, Croteau said potential buyers should ask the seller for paperwork from the animal’s vet clinic or pictures of the pet — “something to prove that they have the animal.”

She said buyers should also research what a fair price is for that kind of pet and be wary of low prices.

“If the price is low and you think you’re getting a good deal, there may be a reason, so just do your research on it,” she said.

In Nova Scotia, there are a number of rescue groups where pet seekers can adopt a cat, including the Nova Scotia SPCA.

