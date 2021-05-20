Vehicle fire closes eastbound Hwy 401 near Chatham

Send this page to someone via email

The eastbound lanes of Hwy 401 are closed in the Chatham-Kent area Thursday morning as emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle fire.

OPP, along with Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Service, rushed to the eastbound lanes of Hwy 401, between Queen’s Line Road and Bloomfield Road, around 4:50 a.m. Thursday.

According to police, a tractor-trailer loaded with 44,000 pounds of beef became fully engulfed in fire.

The drive was able to disconnect the truck from the trailer and was not injured during the ordeal.

Police expect the eastbound lanes of Hwy 401 to be closed for several hours Thursday to allow for vehicle removal and clean up.

Until the highway reopens, eastbound traffic will have to exit at Queen’s Line Road.