Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vehicle fire closes eastbound Hwy 401 near Chatham

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 20, 2021 8:50 am
OPP responded to a vehicle fire on Hwy. 401 in the Chatham-Kent area Thursday morning.
OPP responded to a vehicle fire on Hwy. 401 in the Chatham-Kent area Thursday morning. OPP West Region Twitter

The eastbound lanes of Hwy 401 are closed in the Chatham-Kent area Thursday morning as emergency crews are at the scene of a vehicle fire.

OPP, along with Chatham-Kent Fire & Emergency Service, rushed to the eastbound lanes of Hwy 401, between Queen’s Line Road and Bloomfield Road, around 4:50 a.m. Thursday.

Read more: London, Ont. police request privacy following death of officer

According to police, a tractor-trailer loaded with 44,000 pounds of beef became fully engulfed in fire.

Trending Stories

The drive was able to disconnect the truck from the trailer and was not injured during the ordeal.

Police expect the eastbound lanes of Hwy 401 to be closed for several hours Thursday to allow for vehicle removal and clean up.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Crews respond to fire at St. Thomas retirement home

Until the highway reopens, eastbound traffic will have to exit at Queen’s Line Road.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagFire tagLondon tagOPP tagEMS tagHwy 401 tagChatham-Kent tagChatham tagChatham-Kent Fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers