Crews respond to fire at St. Thomas retirement home

Emergency crews in St. Thomas responded to a fire at a retirement home Wednesday afternoon.
St. Thomas Fire Department says the fire broke out at the rear of Walnut Manor, located at 57 Walnut St., shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Officials say all residents and staff had evacuated the building safely.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the exterior of the structure.
A damage estimate has not been released, and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
