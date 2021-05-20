Crews respond to fire at St. Thomas retirement home

Send this page to someone via email

Emergency crews in St. Thomas responded to a fire at a retirement home Wednesday afternoon.

St. Thomas Fire Department says the fire broke out at the rear of Walnut Manor, located at 57 Walnut St., shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say all residents and staff had evacuated the building safely.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the exterior of the structure.

A damage estimate has not been released, and investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

