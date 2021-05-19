Vaccine hesitancy still a concern in areas of B.C: experts

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people rolling up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine is growing in B.C., but there are still areas where uptake remains low.

So far, 59 percent of eligible British Columbians — 44 per cent of the province’s entire population — have been immunized, but vaccine hesitancy remains a concern.

Fort St. John and The University of British Columbia each have vaccination rates of about 30 percent, while just 28 percent of Peace River North residents have been inoculated.

Health Minister Adrian Dix has said some of the low numbers can be attributed to demographics, as UBC traditionally has a younger population on average.

Family doctors across the province have been trying to keep up with questions as well, hoping increased education will inspire confidence in residents who might be reluctant.

Pop-up clinics and outreach efforts in places of worship have also helped.

“Surprisingly, what we have found effective since we started is just repeat messaging,” explained Dr. Madhu Jawanda with the South Asian COVID-19 Task Force.

“We just have to keep on repeating the same message.”

People have chosen to go unvaccinated for a number of reasons, including waiting for more information or not wanting to queue-jump, she said.

According to polling firm Insights West as many as 23 percent of Canadians are apt to believe vaccine misinformation.

“I think of my mom for example, who took the AstraZeneca vaccine after my recommendation,” Doctors of B.C. president Dr. Matthew Chow said.

“That was a tough conversation.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada says 75 percent is the vaccination target for opening the border, and restarting activities that have been paused.

