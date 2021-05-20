Saskatchewan’s Wyant Group Raceway plans for racing into summer

Send this page to someone via email

The Wyant Group Raceway, located between Saskatoon and Martensville, Sask., is planning to return to racing with similar COVID-19 public health restrictions that were in place last year before the end of June.

“Last year was a good practice for us,” said Neil Schneider, Wyant Group Raceway director of marketing and business development.

“We were able to put all the social distancing markers in place. We were able to go off of that. We were able to run eight events last year perfectly fine. We were able to get those off without any trouble whatsoever.”

The racetrack is a large outdoor facility with a seating capacity of 5,500. Last year, they were allowed to open with a spectator limit of 150. This year, they will do the same at the start and hope that number will be bumped up as the number of COVID-19 vaccinations increase and active cases decrease.

“This year we’re looking at doing 14 events. Still social distancing, masks, everything that everyone is used to now … so we’ll just keep going with that.”

They are also hoping restrictions will loosen up once we get into Phase 2 of the provincial government’s reopen roadway, as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said.

“Middle of June is when we should actually go forward with Step Two and likely early to the middle of July when we move forward with Step Three,” Moe said.

Unfortunately, for the second straight year, the Pinty’s Nascar circuit will not be making a stop here this season — they are looking at hosting other events like Monster Truck shows to help generate additional revenue.

“We got one guy from North Battleford with some family connection, so he is really excited to be putting on a show here. Our extreme bike jump guys out of Alberta, they’re going to be here. And then we are looking to add something else in there, and hopefully closer to the date, we can release that.”

The Wyant Group Raceway is hoping to kick off its race season on June 26 with racing every Saturday night until the third week of September.

— With files from CKOM News

