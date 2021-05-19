Bayfield Road closed following crash that sent two to hospital: Huron OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been transported to hospital following a collision between a motorcycle and sedan in Huron County, Ont.

Huron County Ontario Provincial Police are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash that has taken place northeast of Bayfield, around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

OPP, Huron County Paramedic Services and local firefighters responded to the crash scene located on Bayfield Road near Forest Ridge Road in Huron County.

OPP report the driver of the motorcycle was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a child who was the passenger on the motorcycle was transported by air ambulance to hospital with undetermined injuries.

An investigation is currently underway to determine why the motorcycle and sedan collided.

Bayfield Road is currently closed between Highway 21 and Orchard Line. Police are asking drivers avoid the area.

This investigation remains ongoing, anyone with information about the crash is asked to Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).