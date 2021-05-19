Snow projected for mountain passes along Highway 3 in southeast B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement is in effect for snow along mountain passes in B.C.’s southeast region.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow along Highway 3 at elevations above 1,400 metres, starting Wednesday evening through to midday Thursday.

The national weather agency is projecting five to 10 centimetres of snow from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Located east of Grand Forks, Paulson Summit has an elevation of 1,446 metres. Kootenay Pass is west of Creton and has an elevation of 1,781 metres.

“An area of low pressure will spread snow to portions of Highway 3 between Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass beginning this evening,” Environment Canada said. “Snow will taper off to a few flurries near noon on Thursday as the system departs.”

For the latest road conditions throughout B.C., visit DriveBC.

