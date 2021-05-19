Menu

Weather

Snow projected for mountain passes along Highway 3 in southeast B.C.

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 2:11 pm
Road conditions along Paulson Summit on Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021. Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow for elevations above 1,400 metres, starting Wednesday evening through to midday Thursday. View image in full screen
Road conditions along Paulson Summit on Wednesday morning, May 19, 2021. Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow for elevations above 1,400 metres, starting Wednesday evening through to midday Thursday. DriveBC

A special weather statement is in effect for snow along mountain passes in B.C.’s southeast region.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of snow along Highway 3 at elevations above 1,400 metres, starting Wednesday evening through to midday Thursday.

The national weather agency is projecting five to 10 centimetres of snow from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Read more: Okanagan weather — big cool down with showers this week

Located east of Grand Forks, Paulson Summit has an elevation of 1,446 metres. Kootenay Pass is west of Creton and has an elevation of 1,781 metres.

“An area of low pressure will spread snow to portions of Highway 3 between Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass beginning this evening,” Environment Canada said. “Snow will taper off to a few flurries near noon on Thursday as the system departs.”

For the latest road conditions throughout B.C., visit DriveBC.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: May 18' B.C. evening weather forecast: May 18
B.C. evening weather forecast: May 18
