Weather

Okanagan weather: big cool down with showers this week

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted May 17, 2021 1:47 pm
The chance of showers and unsettled weather sticks around on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The chance of showers and unsettled weather sticks around on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds roll back in to start the week with temperatures climbing back into the mid-20s in the afternoon.

Clouds linger into the day on Tuesday with a chance of thundershowers and a big drop in temperatures to the low teens.

There is a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

Showers linger at times on Wednesday with daytime highs into the mid-teens.

The chance of much-needed rain sticks around Thursday before sunshine returns Friday as daytime highs climb out of the teens and into the 20s to finish the week.

Sunshine returns to start the May long weekend with 20-degree heat sticking around before a chance of showers slide in Victoria Day Monday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

