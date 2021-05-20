Okanagan weather: Mid-20 temperatures in forecast for May long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A chance of showers will linger with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, as temperatures make their way into the upper teens in the afternoon.

Skies will clear on Thursday night, though, and sunshine gets back into full swing on Friday to finish the third week of May.

Temperatures will soar during the day into the low 20s before returning to the mid-20s on Saturday to kick off the May long weekend under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

View image in full screen Sunshine returns to the Okanagan on Friday with just a few ridgetop clouds later in the day. SkyTracker Weather

A few more clouds will filter through on Sunday, with an afternoon high in the mid-20s.

Clouds will linger into Victoria Day on Monday, though the mercury will still make it into the low 20s later in the day.

Twenty-degree heat sticks around into the short work week ahead with a chance of showers mid-week.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

