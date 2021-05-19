Vancouver police warn of construction site thefts amid rising lumber prices

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say they are investigating a spike in thefts from construction sites on the city’s west side.

At least seven construction sites have been targeted this year, police said. In one case, thieves got away with more than $10,000 in plywood.

1:20 Thefts of catalytic converters at an all time high across Lower Mainland Thefts of catalytic converters at an all time high across Lower Mainland – Mar 25, 2021

“As lumber prices have continued to rise, VPD has seen a significant increase in break and enters to construction sites this year,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In many cases, the thieves have made off with thousands of dollars in plywood and other building materials. We’re encouraging site managers to take precautions to avoid future thefts.”

The most recent theft, which was reported May 10 at a construction site in Kerrisdale, saw three pallets of roofing shingles and 60 sheets of plywood stolen after being left unsecured for several days.

Police said there have been similar thefts at sites in the areas of Arbutus Ridge, Kitsilano, Marpole and Dunbar.

Police are not sure if one or more thieves are responsible for the thefts, but they do believe whoever is responsible is using a large truck or van given the number of materials being stolen.

Police say construction crews should plan ahead so there are no extra materials lying around. They also say extra materials should be left on an upper floor of the building under construction or a heavy object like the forks of a forklift should be placed on top of the materials so thieves can’t easily access them.

Story continues below advertisement