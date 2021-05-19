Ottawa COVID-19 levels rebound with 107 new cases, positivity rate up

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s daily COVID-19 cases counts are back above 100 on Wednesday after reporting the lowest infection figures in weeks the day prior.

Ottawa Public Health reported 107 new COVID-19 cases on May 19, up from 50 the day before.

The number of new infections kept pace with recovered cases, keeping active COVID-19 cases hovering above 1,000.

One additional person has died in connection with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the city’s death toll amid the pandemic to 539.

Ottawa’s coronavirus positivity rate also ticked back up to 6.0 per cent in the past week, up from 5.3 per cent in the previous period, according to the latest OPH update.

The number of Ottawa residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose to 65 as of Wednesday, up from 55 a day ago, with 20 patients now in the intensive care unit.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Elmsmere Villa retirement home in Ottawa where two staff members have tested positive for the virus.

The number of ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa stands at 21 as of Wednesday.

OPH says 53 per cent of eligible adults in Ottawa have now received at least an initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

One-dose coverage for the 50-59 age cohort has now surpassed 70 per cent, according to the health unit.

Local health officials will update the public and members of the media on the city’s COVID-19 response on Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

