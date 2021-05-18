Ottawa Public Health reports 50 new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa continues to see a general decline in new COVID-19 cases with Tuesday marking the lowest daily figures in the city since March.

Ottawa Public Health reported 50 new cases of the virus in its latest update, and Tuesdays tend to be the lowest day of the week for new COVID-19 cases. The number of active coronavirus cases in Ottawa is now hovering just above 1,000.

Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday as well, raising Ottawa’s death toll amid the pandemic to 538.

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with the virus ticked up slightly to 58 on Tuesday with 18 of those patients currently in the intensive care unit.

There are still 21 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. A previous outbreak affecting a local retailer was declared over, while a new one was added affecting a services-based workplace.

