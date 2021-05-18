Menu

Health

Ottawa Public Health reports 50 new COVID-19 cases

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 3:23 pm
Ottawa Public Health is reporting a continuing decline in new daily COVID-19 cases as of May 18. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health is reporting a continuing decline in new daily COVID-19 cases as of May 18. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa continues to see a general decline in new COVID-19 cases with Tuesday marking the lowest daily figures in the city since March.

Ottawa Public Health reported 50 new cases of the virus in its latest update, and Tuesdays tend to be the lowest day of the week for new COVID-19 cases. The number of active coronavirus cases in Ottawa is now hovering just above 1,000.

Read more: All COVID-19 vaccine slots booked at Ottawa clinics amid surge from 18+ crowd

Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday as well, raising Ottawa’s death toll amid the pandemic to 538.

Trending Stories

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with the virus ticked up slightly to 58 on Tuesday with 18 of those patients currently in the intensive care unit.

Story continues below advertisement

There are still 21 ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. A previous outbreak affecting a local retailer was declared over, while a new one was added affecting a services-based workplace.

Click to play video: 'What Ontario’s timeline looks like for opening up this summer' What Ontario’s timeline looks like for opening up this summer
What Ontario’s timeline looks like for opening up this summer
