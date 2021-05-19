Driver accused of fleeing from Peterborough County OPP during traffic stop for speeding

A Cavan-Monaghan Township, Ont., man faces multiple offences after allegedly fleeing from a Peterborough County OPP officer during a traffic stop on Sunday night.
According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle speeding on County Road 38 in Douro-Dummer Township, just northeast of Peterborough.
OPP allege the vehicle fled at a “high rate of speed” as the officer approached in an effort to speak with the driver.
The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned on Scriven Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, southeast of Peterborough. Police believe the suspect fled on foot.
The driver was identified and arrested on Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey Quakenbush, 24, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, racing a motor vehicle — excessive speed, speeding and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.
He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 8.
