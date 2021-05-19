Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver accused of fleeing from Peterborough County OPP during traffic stop for speeding

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 12:25 pm
Peterborough County OPP say a driver fled from an officer during a traffic stop in Douro-Dummer Township on Sunday night. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a driver fled from an officer during a traffic stop in Douro-Dummer Township on Sunday night. OPP

A Cavan-Monaghan Township, Ont., man faces multiple offences after allegedly fleeing from a Peterborough County OPP officer during a traffic stop on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle speeding on County Road 38 in Douro-Dummer Township, just northeast of Peterborough.

OPP allege the vehicle fled at a “high rate of speed” as the officer approached in an effort to speak with the driver.

Read more: Road rage incident on Highway 115 south of Peterborough under investigation: OPP

The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned on Scriven Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, southeast of Peterborough. Police believe the suspect fled on foot.

Trending Stories

The driver was identified and arrested on Tuesday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Quakenbush, 24, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, racing a motor vehicle — excessive speed, speeding and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 8.

Click to play video: 'SUV crashes into front of Aylmer St. house in Peterborough' SUV crashes into front of Aylmer St. house in Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Speeding tagPeterborough County OPP tagStunt driving tagFlight From Police tagDouro-Dummer tagdangerous operation tagracing a motor vehicle tagPeterbrough County tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers