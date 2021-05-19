Driver accused of fleeing from Peterborough County OPP during traffic stop for speeding

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Cavan-Monaghan Township, Ont., man faces multiple offences after allegedly fleeing from a Peterborough County OPP officer during a traffic stop on Sunday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle speeding on County Road 38 in Douro-Dummer Township, just northeast of Peterborough.

OPP allege the vehicle fled at a “high rate of speed” as the officer approached in an effort to speak with the driver.

The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned on Scriven Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, southeast of Peterborough. Police believe the suspect fled on foot.

The driver was identified and arrested on Tuesday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Quakenbush, 24, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, racing a motor vehicle — excessive speed, speeding and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 8.