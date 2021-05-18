Road rage incident on Highway 115 south of Peterborough under investigation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP continue to investigate what they are calling a road rage incident on Highway 115 south of Peterborough earlier this month.

According to police, around 5:45 a.m. on May 12, officers responded to a collision between two vehicles in the southbound lanes of the divided highway just south of Tapley 1/4 Line in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Police are calling the collision a road rage incident.

The vehicles involved were a silver Hyundai Santa Fe with an Ontario licence plate BNXA 089 and a black Honda Civic with an Ontario licence plate CSLS 998.

On Tuesday, OPP said they are seeking witnesses. Anyone with information or dash-camera footage can call the OPP detachment at 705-742-0401 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement

Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.