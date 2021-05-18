Menu

Crime

Road rage incident on Highway 115 south of Peterborough under investigation: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 9:56 am
Peterborough County OPP say a collision on May 12 on Hwy. 115 was a road rage incident. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a collision on May 12 on Hwy. 115 was a road rage incident. Don Mitchell / Global News

Peterborough County OPP continue to investigate what they are calling a road rage incident on Highway 115 south of Peterborough earlier this month.

According to police, around 5:45 a.m. on May 12, officers responded to a collision between two vehicles in the southbound lanes of the divided highway just south of Tapley 1/4 Line in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Read more: Peterborough County OPP issue dangerous, impaired driving charges over weekend

Police are calling the collision a road rage incident.

The vehicles involved were a silver Hyundai Santa Fe with an Ontario licence plate BNXA 089 and a black Honda Civic with an Ontario licence plate  CSLS 998.

On Tuesday, OPP said they are seeking witnesses. Anyone with information or dash-camera footage can call the OPP detachment at 705-742-0401 or the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

Click to play video: 'Maple Ridge road rage incident caught on tape' Maple Ridge road rage incident caught on tape
