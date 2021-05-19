Menu

Health

Manitoba to start booking 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 11:39 am
10 January 2021, Bavaria, Pfaffenhofen a.d.Ilm: An employee of the Bavarian Red Cross (BRK) prepares the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine against the corona virus SARS-CoV-2 for vaccination in a vaccination centre. View image in full screen
10 January 2021, Bavaria, Pfaffenhofen a.d.Ilm: An employee of the Bavarian Red Cross (BRK) prepares the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine against the corona virus SARS-CoV-2 for vaccination in a vaccination centre. (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Manitoba will start booking second dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments Friday.

Read more: Manitoba sees record COVID-19 vaccination booking as eligibility dropped to 12 and up

At a technical briefing held for media Wednesday morning, Manitoba’s vaccine task force operations lead, Johanu Botha, said those with certain health conditions will be prioritized for the first round of second shots.

Manitobans 12-17 now eligible for vaccine

Health officials are expected to have more information at a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

Read more: ‘Game-changer’: How mRNA COVID-19 vaccine technology could help fight other diseases

Global News will stream the media briefing in this story.

More to come…

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.

