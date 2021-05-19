Manitoba to start booking 2nd doses of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba will start booking second dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments Friday.

At a technical briefing held for media Wednesday morning, Manitoba’s vaccine task force operations lead, Johanu Botha, said those with certain health conditions will be prioritized for the first round of second shots.

Manitobans 12-17 now eligible for vaccine

Health officials are expected to have more information at a 12:30 p.m. press conference.

