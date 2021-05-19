Two sent to hospital, $2 million in damage after three-alarm fire in east Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were sent to hospital during a three-alarm fire in Hamilton’s east end on Tuesday.

Hamilton fire say they were called to the blaze just before 3:30 p.m. at 221 Kenilworth Ave. N. between Britannia Avenue and Hope Avenue.

Crews dealt with high heat, blackout conditions and heavy smoke coming from a two-storey residential and commercial building.

Read more: 1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Hamilton Mountain

One person was rescued from a second storey window and another led out the rear of the building.

Both were eventually sent to hospital with varying degrees of smoke inhalation, according to paramedics. There were no serious injuries.

Hamilton Fire is estimating damage to be in excess of $2 Million since the fire spread to adjoining buildings.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The office of the fire marshall is expected to begin an investigation on Wednesday.

The blaze closed Kenilworth Avenue North between Barton and Britannia overnight.

Crews are responding to a well involved multiple alarm structure fire at 221 Kenilworth Avenue North #HamOnt. pic.twitter.com/VN1MfocRES — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) May 18, 2021