Canada

Two sent to hospital, $2 million in damage after three-alarm fire in east Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 19, 2021 8:49 am
A three alarm fire on Tuesday May 19, 2021 in Hamilton's east end on Kenilworth Avenue North just south of Barton Street East sent two people to hospital, according to firefighters. View image in full screen
A three alarm fire on Tuesday May 19, 2021 in Hamilton's east end on Kenilworth Avenue North just south of Barton Street East sent two people to hospital, according to firefighters. Hamilton Fire

Two people were sent to hospital during a three-alarm fire in Hamilton’s east end on Tuesday.

Hamilton fire say they were called to the blaze just before 3:30 p.m. at 221 Kenilworth Ave. N. between Britannia Avenue and Hope Avenue.

Crews dealt with high heat, blackout conditions and heavy smoke coming from a two-storey residential and commercial building.

One person was rescued from a second storey window and another led out the rear of the building.

Both were eventually sent to hospital with varying degrees of smoke inhalation, according to paramedics. There were no serious injuries.

Hamilton Fire is estimating damage to be in excess of $2 Million since the fire spread to adjoining buildings.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. The office of the fire marshall is expected to begin an investigation on Wednesday.

The blaze closed Kenilworth Avenue North between Barton and Britannia overnight.

 

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
