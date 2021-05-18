1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Hamilton Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision on the east Mountain on Monday night, according to police.

Investigators say the crash involved a sedan and a motorcycle on Limeridge Road East at Jamie Ann Street just west of Upper Kenilworth Avenue.

Emergency services arrived just after 11 p.m. The injured person died at the scene, according to police.

The Limeridge Road was closed for much of the overnight for an investigation. The roadway reopened on Tuesday just after 5 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

