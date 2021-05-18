Menu

Traffic

1 dead after crash involving motorcycle on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 8:48 am
Hamilton police say one person died on scene after a late night crash on Limeridge Road East on Monday May 17, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton police say one person died on scene after a late night crash on Limeridge Road East on Monday May 17, 2021. Andrew Collins / Global News

One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision on the east Mountain on Monday night, according to police.

Investigators say the crash involved a sedan and a motorcycle on Limeridge Road East at Jamie Ann Street just west of Upper Kenilworth Avenue.

Identity of woman in hospital since March 25 remains a mystery: Hamilton police

Emergency services arrived just after 11 p.m. The injured person died at the scene, according to police.

The Limeridge Road was closed for much of the overnight for an investigation. The roadway reopened on Tuesday just after 5 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

