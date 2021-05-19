‘Playing with fire’: Kelowna Mayor disappointed with downtown visitors

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran was none too pleased with what he saw in downtown Kelowna over the weekend — a massive influx of people in Kelowna’s City Park and other areas in the downtown core.

“I think all of us who were out downtown over the weekend felt like a lot of people from out of town here,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

“We are playing with fire because if we do see a spike or an outbreak, it could slow down the reopening.”

Kelowna’s mayor and city councillors are pleading with the public to follow public health guidelines and most notably, travel restrictions.

“We are closer than we have ever been to finally reopening some things,” said Basran, at Monday evening’s city council meeting.

“But if people don’t get vaccinated or if people continue to defy travel orders and public health orders, it’s only going to continue to set us back.”

The Central Okanagan mayor calls it a serious risk for the community and believes much of it is thanks to out-of-towners, flooding to the popular summer city for its amenities.

The mayor also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated in a bid to speed up the ‘reopening of the province’.