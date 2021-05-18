Kelowna RCMP allocating resources for patrols during summer months

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RMCP say they are prepared for the expected rise in visitors during the beautiful weather months in the Okanagan.

“Turning our minds to the summer, you will note now we have a fully staffed community safety unit,” said Supt. Kara Triance, at Kelowna’s city council meeting on Monday evening.

“As mentioned all of those will be in their deployed areas of foot and bike patrol: crime reduction, which is our problem residents team, our mental health teams and our community policing unit.”

The Kelowna RCMP said patrols will target areas where tourists and visitors are expected to flock to this summer.

Triance says the detachment have allocated resources to their frontline patrols, pulling investigative officers and moving them to patrol units.

Other measures Kelowna RCMP have taken for the summer months:

Paused training until after summer months

Limited vacation to support established minimum resourcing on the frontline

Prepared for quick response team shifts, funded through overtime pay