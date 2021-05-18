Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Kelowna RCMP allocating resources for patrols during summer months

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 5:45 pm
Kelowna RCMP say it will be increasing patrols in 'hot tourist areas' in the summer. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP say it will be increasing patrols in 'hot tourist areas' in the summer. Blaine Gaffney/Global News

Kelowna RMCP say they are prepared for the expected rise in visitors during the beautiful weather months in the Okanagan.

“Turning our minds to the summer, you will note now we have a fully staffed community safety unit,” said Supt. Kara Triance, at Kelowna’s city council meeting on Monday evening.

“As mentioned all of those will be in their deployed areas of foot and bike patrol: crime reduction, which is our problem residents team, our mental health teams and our community policing unit.”

Read more: ‘We have all the major gangs’: Kelowna RCMP implements Surrey program

The Kelowna RCMP said patrols will target areas where tourists and visitors are expected to flock to this summer.

Triance says the detachment have allocated resources to their frontline patrols, pulling investigative officers and moving them to patrol units.

Other measures Kelowna RCMP have taken for the summer months:

  • Paused training until after summer months
  • Limited vacation to support established minimum resourcing on the frontline
  • Prepared for quick response team shifts, funded through overtime pay
Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP and mayor urging anti-restriction protesters to follow health orders' Kelowna RCMP and mayor urging anti-restriction protesters to follow health orders
Kelowna RCMP and mayor urging anti-restriction protesters to follow health orders – Apr 30, 2021
