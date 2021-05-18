Shamattawa First Nation declares state of emergency over suicide crisis

Send this page to someone via email

A Northern Manitoba First Nation has taken emergency measures to address a suicide crisis.

Shamattawa First Nation Chief Eric Redhead says a mother of four – his own sister – took her own life last week.

Last night, a seven-year-old girl attempted to take her own life, and is now in critical condition in hospital in Winnipeg.

Chief Redhead is concerned about a “domino effect,” fearing there’s more suicidal ideation in the community.

It’s not the first time these measures have had to be taken.

In 2016, the First Nation declared a similar State of Emergency following four suicides in a matter of weeks.

Mobile Crisis teams from Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO) and the Keewatin Tribal Council will arrive in the remote First Nation on Tuesday.

Chief Redhead and MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee have also called on Health Canada to bring in child and adolescent mental health therapists.

Shamattawa is located around 700 km. north-east of Winnipeg.

— More coming.

