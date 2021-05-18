Menu

Health

Shamattawa First Nation declares state of emergency over suicide crisis

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 5:07 pm
The sky from Shamattawa First Nation in northern Manitoba. The community is gripped with a suicide crisis - and has declared a state of emergency as it calls for help. View image in full screen
The sky from Shamattawa First Nation in northern Manitoba. The community is gripped with a suicide crisis - and has declared a state of emergency as it calls for help. Jason Hudson / submitted

A Northern Manitoba First Nation has taken emergency measures to address a suicide crisis.

Shamattawa First Nation Chief Eric Redhead says a mother of four – his own sister – took her own life last week.

Last night, a seven-year-old girl attempted to take her own life, and is now in critical condition in hospital in Winnipeg.

Chief Redhead is concerned about a “domino effect,” fearing there’s more suicidal ideation in the community.

Read more: Shamattawa First Nation needs PM to intervene after fire: Grand Chief

It’s not the first time these measures have had to be taken.

In 2016, the First Nation declared a similar State of Emergency following four suicides in a matter of weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

Mobile Crisis teams from Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Inc. (MKO) and the Keewatin Tribal Council will arrive in the remote First Nation on Tuesday.

Chief Redhead and MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee have also called on Health Canada to bring in child and adolescent mental health therapists.

Shamattawa is located around 700 km. north-east of Winnipeg.

— More coming.

Click to play video: 'State of emergency declared after fire destroys band office, store on Shamattawa First Nation' State of emergency declared after fire destroys band office, store on Shamattawa First Nation
State of emergency declared after fire destroys band office, store on Shamattawa First Nation – Sep 23, 2016
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagFirst Nations tagHealth Canada tagState Of Emergency tagMKO tagShamattawa tagShamattawa First Nation tagChief Eric Redhead tagChief Garrison Settee tag

