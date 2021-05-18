COVID-19: 2nd dose vaccine bookings available for priority population in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The province announced Tuesday second dose COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in Saskatchewan to anyone 85 years of age and older or those who received their first dose before Feb. 15.

Those diagnosed with or who are being treated for cancer and individuals who have received solid organ transplants will receive an eligibility letter by mail that will allow them priority access to a second dose.

For all other Saskatchewan residents, the second dose eligibility will be based on age or date of the first dose. Those who meet at least one of these criteria will be eligible for their second dose.

Eligibility dates for the second dose are as follows:

The province says second vaccinations will be available at participating pharmacies in Saskatchewan, Saskatchewan Health Authority’s drive-thru and walk-in clinics along with the clinics operated by Indigenous Services Canada and the Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority (NITHA).

They can also be booked online or by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).

“During your second dose appointment, the clinic or pharmacy will validate the timing and brand of your first dose to ensure you are receiving your second dose within the recommended timeframe,” the province said in a release Tuesday.

“The type of vaccine available at each location will be advertised to ensure that you are receiving the same vaccine brand for your second dose. At this time, public health is planning to offer your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to match the brand of your first dose”

