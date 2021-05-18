Less than 1,500 COVID-19 vaccinations in Waterloo Region Monday as most clinics closed

Send this page to someone via email

Less than 1,500 COVID-19 vaccinations occurred in Waterloo Region on Monday as most of the clinics in the area were closed, according to the area’s vaccine task force.

The three major clinics, Pinebush in Cambridge, the Boardwalk in Waterloo and the Health Sciences Campus in Kitchener, were all shuttered once again due to a lack of supply.

The only clinic which remained open was the Wellesley Vaccination Clinic, according to a spokesperson for the region.

The task force reported that there have been 254,237 vaccinations performed in Waterloo Region, just 1,447 more than what was reported on Monday.

A total of 38.89 per cent of Waterloo Region residents have now been vaccinated, according to the task force.

On the flip side, Waterloo Public Health reported another 57 positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 15,364.

In addition, another 53 people have been cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases in the area to 14,594.

It has now been 10 days since a COVID-19-related death was reported in Waterloo Region so the death toll remains at 254.

This pushes the number of active cases up slightly to 502.

There are now seven more people (43 in total) in area hospitals as a result of the virus, including 28 who are in intensive care.

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in the area has jumped by one to 12 after five people tested positive at a food and beverage location.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 1,616 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 513,102.

It is the lowest daily case count since late March and is the first time cases are under 2,000 since then as well.

According to Tuesday’s report, 472 cases were recorded in Toronto, 360 in Peel Region, 116 in York Region, 114 in Hamilton and 102 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,506 as 17 more deaths were recorded.