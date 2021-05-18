Edmonton Oilers feeling more poised and mature going into playoffs

Send this page to someone via email

The disappointment of past seasons for the Edmonton Oilers is motivation for the team as they head into the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We’ve learned lots of lessons. It’s time to put those lessons to good use,” said captain Connor McDavid.

This is the third time McDavid will play in the post-season. In 2017, the Oilers were eliminated in Game 7 of the second round by Anaheim. Last year, they were upset in the qualifying round by Chicago when teams gathered in the playoff bubble in August.

“I feel like our leadership group is ready. I feel like the group has matured a lot through the years,” said defenceman Adam Larsson.

Story continues below advertisement

“You continue to learn. You continue to adapt to the league. Their experience from throughout the league, not just in the playoffs, bodes well from them. They’re maturing as players,” said head coach Dave Tippett.

“I’m excited to see what they can do this time around.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I'm excited to see what they can do this time around."

2:31 NHL Playoff Preview: Oilers, Jets clash in all-Canadian first round series NHL Playoff Preview: Oilers, Jets clash in all-Canadian first round series

“We’re defending better, playing harder, probably a little more mature,” added McDavid. “Guys are starting to figure out this game and figure out what it takes to win and how hard it is, the sacrifices you have have to do to make that happen.”

Read more: GM Ken Holland thinks Edmonton Oilers built consistency heading into playoffs

McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Larsson are all in their 20s. They’ll also be relying on the experience of players in their 30s, like Mike Smith, Alex Chiasson and James Neal.

Story continues below advertisement

“They’re hardened veterans. They’ve been through the wars before. They’re strong voices in that room,” explained Tippett.

1:58 Edmonton Oilers fans prepare for playoffs under COVID-19 restrictions Edmonton Oilers fans prepare for playoffs under COVID-19 restrictions

Based on Tuesday’s practice, this is the Oilers projected lineup for Game 1:

Kahun – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Archibald – Khaira – Chiasson

Neal – McLeod – Kassian

Nurse – Barrie

Kulikov – Larsson

Koekkoek – Bear

Smith

Zack Kassian looks to play for the first time since getting hurt in game on April 21 against Montreal. Slater Koekkoek returned in Saturday’s regular season finale after missing three months with a broken collarbone.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers and Jets are on 630 CHED Wednesday with the Faceoff Show at 5 p.m. The game will start at 7 p.m.