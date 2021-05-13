NHL playoff schedule out, Oilers to start against Winnipeg Jets in Edmonton

The Edmonton Oilers will be facing the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the NHL playoffs and the schedule for the best-of-seven series was released on Thursday.
Because they had more points in the standings, the Oilers get home-ice advantage in the series. The first game will be May 19. The Face Off Show on 630 CHED starts at 5 p.m. and the puck drops at 7 p.m.
630 CHED will have two-hour Face Off shows for the entirety of the playoff run.
Oilers head coach Dave Tippett feels the team is ready to face the Jets.
“It’s not as if we don’t know them, we’ve played them nine times this year,” he said.
“We know them well, they know us well. It’ll be a good series.”
Game 2 goes May 21 in Edmonton. The puck drops at 7 p.m.
Game 3 will be played on May 23 and Game 4 goes May 24, both in Winnipeg. If necessary, Game 5 goes back to Edmonton on May 26, Game 6 is scheduled for May 28 in Winnipeg and the Edmonton Oilers will be back home for Game 7 on May 30.
Puck drop for those games has not been released yet.
The North Division Semi Final also features the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens in the East.
